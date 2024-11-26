Jon M. Chu wants ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ sequel to be ‘worth it’ first

Filmmaker Jon M. Chu, fresh off the success of “Wicked,” confirmed that the long-anticipated sequel to “Crazy Rich Asians” remains in development but won’t proceed until it meets high expectations.

Speaking on the “ Crew Call ” podcast, Chu emphasized, “I won’t bring everyone back unless it’s worth it … There’s no way I’m dragging the audience back.”

Chu had earlier shared that the sequel, potentially combining elements from Kevin Kwan’s second and third books (“China Rich Girlfriend” and “Rich People Problems”), is facing challenges in adapting the source material while staying true to the spirit of the first film.