John M. Chu gives update on ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ sequel
John M. Chu recently shared an update on the potential for a sequel of his 2018 hit film “Crazy Rich Asians, noting that the team has yet to finalize a script. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chu expressed his commitment to only move forward with the highly anticipated sequel if it matches the impact and quality of the first movie.
- More complex adaptation: Chu explained that while fans might assume adapting the follow-up novel, “China Rich Girlfriend,” would be straightforward, it has proven more complex than expected. “There’s a lot of shifting, architecturally, and it’s not a straight translation,” he noted, adding that the creative team has struggled to craft a script that captures the urgency and emotional resonance of the original film. Despite several drafts, he stated, “We’ve done some versions, and it’s never quite hit.”
- The bar was raised: The success of “Crazy Rich Asians” was groundbreaking, featuring a predominantly Asian cast and garnering critical and box office acclaim. The film not only addressed themes of cultural identity but also represented a major milestone for Asian American representation in Hollywood. While Chu remains open to a sequel, he is unwilling to compromise on quality, saying, “The bar is high for all of us to come back to do that, so I’m not going to put the audience through that until we’re ready.” Meanwhile, Chu is channeling his creative energy into the Broadway adaptation of “Crazy Rich Asians” announced earlier this year.
Share this Article
Share this Article