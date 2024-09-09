NextSharkNextShark.com

Jessica Pegula falls short in historic US Open Final

Jessica Pegula falls short in historic US Open FinalJessica Pegula falls short in historic US Open Final
via US Open Tennis Championships
Ryan General
By Ryan General
Korean American tennis star Jessica Pegula’s impressive run at the U.S. Open ended in a 7-5, 7-5 loss to world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus in the final on Saturday.
Despite the defeat, Pegula’s performance marked a significant breakthrough, being her first Grand Slam final appearance after a comeback victory over Karolina Muchova on Thursday. The 30-year-old athlete, who will rise to a career-high ranking of No. 3, expressed mixed emotions after the match, acknowledging her disappointment at the loss but also recognizing the significance of her achievement. “For sure, I will take a lot of confidence from this — in maybe like a hour or two — because … I’m kind of annoyed,” she said. “Not even annoyed losing the tournament; it’s more just I was looking at it at, like, I just wanted to win the match.”
 
 

Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|