Jessica Pegula secures first US Open Final via stunning comeback
In a thrilling U.S. Open semifinal on Thursday, Jessica Pegula staged a remarkable comeback to secure her first-ever Grand Slam singles final berth.
After falling behind 6-1, 2-0 and nearly down two breaks, the 30-year-old athlete of South Korean descent, found a way to turn the tide in front of an electrified Arthur Ashe Stadium by reducing unforced errors and hitting with better consistency. Pegula shared after the match that she was “about to burst into tears” during her rough start. On Saturday, she faces a formidable challenge in the final against two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who recently defeated Pegula in the Cincinnati Open final.
Share this Article
Share this Article