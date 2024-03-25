Jeremy Lin suspended 5 games over blood treatment
Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin received a five-game suspension from the P. League+ (PLG) after he underwent a blood treatment prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
Key points:
- Lin received a treatment known as intravenous laser irradiation of blood (ILIB), intended to boost red blood cells’ cellular energy and oxygen intake, after his team the New Taipei Kings advised him to seek the treatment to aid in his recovery from a foot injury.
- However, the team did not know that the procedure was prohibited by WADA, resulting in Lin’s suspension, reported Focus Taiwan.
The details:
- The suspension first took effect on Saturday’s game with the Kaohsiung 17LIVESteelers and will last until the April 6 game with the Taipei Fubon Braves. In addition to the suspension, Lin faces a fine of 150,000 New Taiwan dollars ($4,720).
- Lin’s playing time has been limited due to a plantar fascia injury he sustained in January. The 35-year-old had only been able to play four of the King’s 18 games in the PLG and the East Asia Super League.
- The basketball player received ILIB at Taipei‘s ESEN Clinic earlier this month. Critics argue that the medical procedure violates WADA guidelines because of its perceived performance-enhancing effects. However, the Kings noted that they did not arrange the treatment with the intention of enhancing Lin’s performance but rather to “boost the injury recovery” process.
- The franchise has since admitted their unawareness of the treatment’s prohibition by WADA, and their medical team has apologized to Lin for the oversight and pledged cooperation with the league’s investigation.
About Lin:
- Lin joined the Kings in September after playing for the Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers. In 14 PLG games, he averaged 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists with a 46.8 percent three-point shooting percentage.
- Lin’s NBA career spanned nine seasons, including a memorable “Linsanity” run with the New York Knicks in 2012 and winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Despite attempting an NBA comeback in 2021 through the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors, Lin announced his decision to retire from the NBA in May 2021.
