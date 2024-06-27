Jeremy Lin wins Taiwan basketball championship alongside brother Joseph
Former NBA star Jeremy Lin and his brother Joseph helped the New Taipei Kings defeat the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots in Game 5 of the P.League+ (PLG) finals on Thursday to secure the championship. This marks the first time the brothers have played and won a professional title together.
- Thrilling overtime finish: Joseph stepped up in the second quarter with crucial three-pointers, extending the lead for New Taipei. Jeremy, despite a torn meniscus, came off the bench to help the team overcome an early deficit. Though both Lin brothers fouled out in overtime, the Kings dominated the extra period to clinch the 103-97 victory.
- Two-time champ: The PLG title is the Kings’ first and Jeremy’s second, adding to his 2018-2019 NBA title win with the Toronto Raptors. “To win a championship with my lil bro is truly a special feeling,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram. “We’ve seen each other through the roughest times, had the toughest conversations and worked endlessly at protecting our brotherhood from being affected by everything else going on. To end the season on top with our parents and loved ones watching…my heart is so full.”
