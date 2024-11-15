Watch: Jensen Huang reminds SoftBank’s CEO he missed a $160 billion opportunity
At Nvidia’s AI Summit in Tokyo on Wednesday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son had the audience laughing over a candid reflection on SoftBank’s missed investment gains.
Huang reminded the crowd, “Many of you probably don’t know this, but at one point, Masa was the largest shareholder of Nvidia.” In response, Son dramatically embraced Huang and pretended to cry, as Huang comforted him with, “It’s OK, we can cry together.”
SoftBank acquired a 4.9% stake in Nvidia back in 2017, valued at about $4 billion, but sold it off by 2019 — missing out on its current valuation of around $160 billion. Both companies are now focused on the future of AI, with SoftBank building Japan’s most powerful AI supercomputer using Nvidia’s Blackwell platform.
Share this Article
Share this Article