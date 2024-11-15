Watch: Jensen Huang reminds SoftBank’s CEO he missed a $160 billion opportunity

At Nvidia’s AI Summit in Tokyo on Wednesday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son had the audience laughing over a candid reflection on SoftBank’s missed investment gains.

Huang reminded the crowd, “Many of you probably don’t know this, but at one point, Masa was the largest shareholder of Nvidia.” In response, Son dramatically embraced Huang and pretended to cry, as Huang comforted him with, “It’s OK, we can cry together.”