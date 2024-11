Watch: Jensen Huang reminds SoftBank’s CEO he missed a $160 billion opportunity

At Nvidia’s AI Summit in Tokyo on Wednesday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son had the audience laughing over a candid reflection on SoftBank’s missed investment gains.

SoftBank acquired a 4.9% stake in Nvidia back in 2017, valued at about $4 billion, but sold it off by 2019 — missing out on its current valuation of around $160 billion. Both companies are now focused on the future of AI , with SoftBank building Japan’s most powerful AI supercomputer using Nvidia’s Blackwell platform.