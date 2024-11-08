Nvidia surpasses Apple as world’s most valuable company for 2nd time this year

Nvidia has overtaken Apple as the world’s most valuable company, closing Tuesday’s trading session with a market cap of $3.43 trillion compared to Apple’s $3.38 trillion.

This marks Nvidia’s second time surpassing Apple this year, following a brief lead in June, when the company’s stock grew a staggering 850% since late 2022. Nvidia is also set to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday.