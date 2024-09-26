NextSharkNextShark.com

Blackpink’s Jennie teases solo comeback with viral campaign

Blackpink's Jennie teases solo comeback with viral campaign
via @jennierubyjane
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
Blackpink’s Jennie has sparked hype for her solo comeback by teasing fans with an ingenious move that quickly went viral.
On Wednesday, the 28-year-old idol posted a teaser video on Instagram, which showed her posting a sign that read, “calling all pretty girls,” along with tear-off tabs displaying her website, jenn.ie. The reel has since amassed over 40.3 million views, while the catchy phrase immediately resonated, prompting a playful response from fellow Blackpink member Jisoo and inspiring fans across various fandoms to insert their favorite celebrities into the trend.
Jennie is signed as a solo artist under her own label, Odd Atelier. Blackpink, on the other hand, is set for a comeback and world tour next year.
