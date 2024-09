Blackpink’s Jennie teases solo comeback with viral campaign

Blackpink’s Jennie has sparked hype for her solo comeback by teasing fans with an ingenious move that quickly went viral.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old idol posted a teaser video on Instagram, which showed her posting a sign that read, “calling all pretty girls,” along with tear-off tabs displaying her website, jenn.ie. The reel has since amassed over 40.3 million views, while the catchy phrase immediately resonated, prompting a playful response from fellow Blackpink member Jisoo and inspiring fans across various fandoms to insert their favorite celebrities into the trend.