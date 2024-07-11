Blackpink’s Jennie apologizes over indoor vaping video
Blackpink’s Jennie has apologized after a clip of her vaping indoors sparked backlash in South Korea. The moment was captured in a video posted on her YouTube channel on July 2 while she was getting her hair and makeup done.
- What she said: OA Entertainment, the record label Jennie founded last year, issued a statement apologizing for her actions, saying she “acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff.” The statement went on to apologize to fans “who have been disappointed through this incident” and vowed to “prevent this from reoccurring in the future.”
- Reactions: The clip has drawn mixed reactions, with some expressing disappointment and others defending her personal choice. Jennie has personally apologized to the staff involved, her agency added.
