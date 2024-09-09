Jenn Tran’s brother emerges as fan favorite after brutal ‘Bachelorette’ finale
James Tran, the brother of Jenn Tran, became an unexpected fan favorite after Tuesday’s heartbreaking “Bachelorette” finale as viewers found appreciation for his candid and protective approach toward his sister’s suitors. Season 21 concluded with Jenn getting dumped by fiance Devin Strader.
- What he said: James quickly stole the show after expressing skepticism about Devin. His decision to withhold his blessing from Devin proved insightful, as the latter called off the relationship two months after Jenn proposed on camera. Fans appreciated James’ concern and wisdom, with one viewer reportedly calling him “the real MVP of this season.” On Instagram, James reflected on the painful finale, describing it as “needlessly cruel” while acknowledging that “sometimes things don’t align perfectly.” He also encouraged his sister to “hang tight,” telling her, “Your heart will be beating to a much better rhythm soon.”
- A painful reunion: The finale reached a difficult climax when Jenn was forced to watch the replay of her proposal to Devin, despite their breakup. Through tears, Jenn explained how Devin had pulled away after their engagement, saying, “He basically said he didn’t love me anymore.” Despite the emotional strain, Jenn maintained, “I do not regret proposing to that man… but that man doesn’t exist anymore.” Fans were outraged by the producers’ decision to make her relive the moment, with many criticizing the show’s treatment of Jenn as “cruel” and “traumatizing.”
