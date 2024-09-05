1st Asian ‘Bachelorette’ gets dumped by fiance in season finale
Jenn Tran, 26, the first Asian American woman to star in “The Bachelorette,” was dumped by her fiance, Devin Strader, 28, just two months after their engagement. Tuesday’s shocking finale of Season 21 left fans stunned as Tran confronted Strader for his sudden change of heart and questionable actions after their breakup.
- What happened: Tran, who proposed to Strader in Hawaii in May, revealed that their relationship fell apart two months later. Strader reportedly ended the engagement during a phone call, confessing he no longer loved her. Tran shared her heartbreak onstage, accusing Strader of hiding his doubts while she continued to fight for their relationship. In response, Strader admitted to masking his feelings and said, “I found myself not being able to live up to the things you need and deserve.”
- Moving on: Tran also criticized Strader for disrespecting her, especially by following “Bachelor” alum Maria Georgas on Instagram shortly after their breakup. However, she was ready to move on after the season finale. “It was nice to get the closure that I finally needed last night,” she told “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.
