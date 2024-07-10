Jenn Tran kicks off historic ‘Bachelorette’ season
Jenn Tran, a 26-year-old physician assistant from New Jersey, made her debut as the first Asian American Bachelorette on Monday night’s season 21 premiere. The episode featured 25 suitors vying for Jenn’s affection, with unique entrances and gifts.
- Making her heritage proud: Tran began her journey by reflecting on her experience on “The Bachelor” and her desire to make her family and heritage proud. ‘I think what it really comes down to is that I just have to be myself and do the best that I can do,’ the Vietnamese American said. ‘I know what I have to offer. I know who I am, and I know I am gonna find my person.’
- First Impression rose awarded: The episode saw Tran awarding the coveted First Impression rose to 27-year-old contractor Sam McKinney. After a dramatic rose ceremony, the remaining contestants are headed to Melbourne, Australia.
