Jenn Tran addresses lack of Asian men on ‘The Bachelorette’
Jenn Tran has spoken out about the lack of Asian male representation in her season of “The Bachelorette,” which premieres on Monday, July 8. Speaking to Glamour, she said she hopes her and an Asian contestant’s presence in the show would inspire other Asian men to do something similar.
- Key moment: One standout moment in the upcoming season was Tran’s connection with contestant Thomas N., who is also Vietnamese American. She recalled bonding over their shared experiences as children of immigrant parents, which she described as a conversation that “really meant the world.”
- Hoping to inspire: Tran then acknowledged the lack of Asian men in her season. “I can’t really speak to the casting process and the decisions that were made, but it is unfortunate that there weren’t a lot of Asian men this season,” she said. “Asian men haven’t always seen themselves in this position, and I am hoping that me being here and Thomas N. being there, that the both of us can inspire other Asian men to realize that they can do this too if they want. They can be in this position as well. I’m hoping that it inspires them.”
Share this Article
Share this Article