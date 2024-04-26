Jeezy denies Jeannie Mai allegations in latest divorce filing
Rapper Jeezy has denied the domestic abuse and child neglect allegations made by his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai.
Key points:
- Mai alleged severe and repeated physical abuse in a new court filing obtained by The Shade Room.
- The documents include photos and detailed descriptions of multiple violent incidents during their marriage.
- The former “The Real” co-host claims an incident occurred where their daughter Monaco had access to the rapper’s AK-47.
- Jeezy took to Instagram to call the allegations false and disturbing.
Catch up:
- Jeezy and Mai met in 2018 and had a surprise engagement in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were married shortly after.
- Jeezy filed for divorce in September 2023 after two-and-a-half years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.
The details:
- Mai then filed a counterclaim that disputes this and references a prenuptial agreement that includes an infidelity clause.
- In Mai’s latest court filings, she included descriptions of Jeezy choking her, pushing her down the stairs, punching her in the face and verbally abusing her on several occasions.
- In his post, Jeezy calls the allegations “ridiculous” and a malicious attempt to tarnish his reputation. He describes Mai’s actions as “manipulation and deceit.”
- Both parents are seeking custody of their daughter. Mai has requested primary physical custody and Jeezy has filed for joint custody, claiming Mai is preventing him from contacting his child.
