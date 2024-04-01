Japan’s imperial family joins Instagram
Japan’s imperial family has launched its Instagram account, aiming to connect with younger audiences and dispel their reclusive image.
Key points:
- On Monday, Japan’s imperial family made their Instagram debut with 60 photos and five videos featuring Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako’s public appearances over the past three months.
The details:
- The verified account (@kunaicho_jp), managed by the Imperial Household Agency, has since garnered over 363,000 followers. Their debut post showed the couple with their 22-year-old daughter, Princess Aiko, on New Year’s Day.
- Other photos showcased meetings with foreign dignitaries, such as Brunei‘s Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and his wife.
- While the account shares official duties, the agency does not post private or candid moments. The account also does not follow anyone nor interacts with the public. Users are limited to liking posts, as commenting and interaction features are disabled.
- The move follows a study by the agency on the impact of social media, prompted by concerns over public scrutiny following incidents involving other royal family members. The backlash against Emperor Naruhito’s niece, Mako Komuro, and her husband stemmed from concerns over her mother-in-law’s financial situation, which led to the postponement of their marriage.
- The Instagram launch is seen as an attempt to provide insight into the family’s responsibilities and appeal to younger demographics. This development mirrors Britain’s royal family’s social media presence, established in 2009.
