Japan raises alarm as deadly ‘flesh-eating disease’ spreads at record levels

Caused by the group A streptococcus bacteria, STSS is characterized by fever, pain and swelling in the limbs. In severe cases, it can lead to organ failure and necrosis of the connective tissues, hence its layman name “flesh-eating disease.”

STSS is transmitted through respiratory droplets and direct contact, such as via open wounds. The disease has a mortality rate of up to 30%.

As of March 17, Tokyo recorded 88 cases, surpassing half of last year’s total of 141 cases and 42 deaths, the Japan Times reported. Nationwide, the total was 517.

STSS can affect anyone at any age, but it has been more common among those 30 and above. A notable rise was observed among those 40 and older last year.