‘The Contestant’ doc reveals true story of unwitting Japanese reality star isolated in a room for over a year

In 1998, Hamatsu attended an audition and was recruited by TV producer Toshio Tsuchiya for a challenge. Tsuchiya instructed Nasubi to strip naked and left him in a room with magazines. Nasubi’s task was to fill out contest coupons to win necessities until he reached the prize goal of 1 million yen (around over $8,000 at the time).

Despite the option to leave, Hamatsu remained determined to complete the challenge for more than a year, isolated from his family and the outside world, with only occasional interactions with Tsuchiya.

However, Hamatsu was unaware that his experiences were being televised to an audience of over 15 million people . Without his knowledge or consent, Nasubi reportedly became the most renowned TV personality in Japan .