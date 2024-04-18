NextSharkNextShark.com

Park Chan-woo to remake ‘Oldboy’ for TV

via Vanity Fair
Ryan General
By Ryan General
14 hours ago
South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook along with Lionsgate is set to adapt his cult classic film “Oldboy” for a television series.
Key points:
  • Park directed and co-wrote the award-winning 2003 film, earning him worldwide recognition. 
  • The iconic revenge thriller is based on a Japanese manga by Garon Tsuchiya.
  • Park will co-produce the upcoming English-language show with producer Syd Lim, reported Deadline.
The details:
  • Park’s “Oldboy” is the middle film in his acclaimed “Vengeance” trilogy, including “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance” (2002) and “Lady Vengeance” (2005).
  • Park is known for directing “The Handmaiden” and “Decision to Leave,” among others. He also produced both the highly acclaimed film and TV series “Snowpiercer.”
  • The upcoming series will also draw inspiration from the Japanese manga. The story follows a man taken off the streets and imprisoned for 10 years (15 years in Park’s film). He is then released and given five days to find his captor.
  • Lionsgate executive Scott Herbst expressed excitement about the upcoming project, praising Park as “one of the most visionary storytellers of our generation.”
  • Details about casting, potential directors and airing date remain under wraps.
Tangent:
  • In 2013, Spike Lee directed a critically panned American remake of “Oldboy,” starring Josh Brolin. 
