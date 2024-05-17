Asked to wear a suit to a wedding, man shows up in a Mobile Suit Gundam

via @zgokzogok, @00riu

Ryan General By 15 hours ago

A Japanese man donned a Mobile Suit Gundam costume to a wedding after his friend requested for him to wear a “suit” to the celebration. Key points: Kuroboshi was instructed to wear a suit for his cosplay-loving friend’s “nijikai,” the second party during weddings.

He delighted his friend by arriving in a full Mobile Suit Gundam RX-78-2 suit. View post on X The Details: Japanese weddings typically consist of the “shiki” (ceremony) and “hiroen” (reception), followed by the nijikai, a more casual gathering for close friends.

Kuroboshi, known as @zgokzogok on X, shared an image of his unconventional attire online. “I was asked to wear a suit to the wedding reception, so I came in a mobile suit,” he wrote in Japanese.

Decked out as the iconic RX-78-2 Mobile Suit Gundam, Kuroboshi’s cosplay garnered both admiration and surprise from commenters.

The groom, Ryuryu, expressed his delight at Kuroboshi’s attire in a separate post on X. “I said suit though lol… I was so happy to have Gundam come,” he wrote. “Thank you very much for taking the time out of your busy schedule.”

Other attendees embraced the cosplay spirit, with characters such as Eva Unit-01 from “Neon Genesis Evangelion” and a Yu-Gi-Oh duelist making an appearance at the event.

It is worth noting that Ryuryu and his wife Ruby are no strangers to cosplay themselves, having represented Japan at the prestigious 2019 World Cosplay Summit. Share this Article