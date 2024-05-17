Asked to wear a suit to a wedding, man shows up in a Mobile Suit Gundam
A Japanese man donned a Mobile Suit Gundam costume to a wedding after his friend requested for him to wear a “suit” to the celebration.
Key points:
- Kuroboshi was instructed to wear a suit for his cosplay-loving friend’s “nijikai,” the second party during weddings.
- He delighted his friend by arriving in a full Mobile Suit Gundam RX-78-2 suit.
The Details:
- Japanese weddings typically consist of the “shiki” (ceremony) and “hiroen” (reception), followed by the nijikai, a more casual gathering for close friends.
- Kuroboshi, known as @zgokzogok on X, shared an image of his unconventional attire online. “I was asked to wear a suit to the wedding reception, so I came in a mobile suit,” he wrote in Japanese.
- Decked out as the iconic RX-78-2 Mobile Suit Gundam, Kuroboshi’s cosplay garnered both admiration and surprise from commenters.
- The groom, Ryuryu, expressed his delight at Kuroboshi’s attire in a separate post on X. “I said suit though lol… I was so happy to have Gundam come,” he wrote. “Thank you very much for taking the time out of your busy schedule.”
- Other attendees embraced the cosplay spirit, with characters such as Eva Unit-01 from “Neon Genesis Evangelion” and a Yu-Gi-Oh duelist making an appearance at the event.
- It is worth noting that Ryuryu and his wife Ruby are no strangers to cosplay themselves, having represented Japan at the prestigious 2019 World Cosplay Summit.
