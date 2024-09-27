Unconscious man’s hero turns out to be a doctor and J-pop idol

A Japanese doctor, later revealed to be a budding idol, went viral after being filmed assisting an unconscious man lying on the ground.

Maika Kitamura, a member of the J-pop girl group NEO à la mode, which debuted on June 15, was returning from idol practice on Aug. 21 when she saw the man at JR Tokyo Station, she told Fuji TV . The 27-year-old quickly took action , announcing that she was a doctor before rendering aid.

A 40-second video of her heroic efforts — which shows her palpating for a pulse, asking bystanders questions and asking station staff to call an ambulance — has gone viral on X, garnering nearly 20 million views.