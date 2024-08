Japanese mountaineer is named world’s oldest living person

Tomiko Itooka, a 116-year-old woman from Ashiya, Hyōgo Prefecture, Japan, is now recognized as the world’s oldest living person following the death of 117-year-old Maria Branyas Morera from Spain. Validated by the Gerontology Research Group and confirmed by Guinness World Records, Tomiko has lived in a nursing home since 2019, after residing with her daughters until the age of 110.