This Japanese eating practice limits meals to 80% fullness for a longer life
“Hara hachi bu,” which translates to “belly 80% full,” is a Japanese eating practice traditionally associated with better health and longevity. It encourages people to stop eating when they are approximately 80% full, preventing overeating while still leaving them satiated.
- Background: Hara hachi bu dates back to the Edo Period (1603-1868) and was mentioned in the book of 18th-century philosopher and botanist Ekiken Kaibara, titled “Yojokun: Life Lessons From A Samurai,” New York-based dietitian nutritionist Asako Miyashita told Women’s Health. The practice gained worldwide attention in August 2023 after being featured in the Netflix documentary “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones,” which explored countries, cities and areas with the most centenarians. As of Sept. 1, Japan has recorded over 95,000 centenarians, 88.3% of whom are women. Hara hachi bu is a common practice in Okinawa, with the Netflix documentary attributing it to the locals’ longevity.
- Why it matters: Kouka Webb, another New York-based dietitian, told Women’s Health that the practice could serve as a long-term weight loss strategy as it promotes “mindful eating and portion control without the need for strict calorie counting or eliminating certain food groups.” It could also help lower a person’s risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, stroke and heart disease, Webb added. However, both Miyashita and Webb warned that Hara hachi bu may not be for everyone, especially those not accustomed to mindful eating as it could lead to under- or overeating. “Individuals may misjudge their fullness and consistently eat too little, which can lead to nutritional deficiencies over time,” Webb said.
