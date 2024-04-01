Watch: Japan’s famous 60-foot-tall Gundam gives final performance

Fans bid farewell to the famous massive Gundam exhibit in Yokohama City as the iconic display gave its final performance before taking its last bow on Sunday.

Key points:

Organizers held a closing ceremony for the Gundam, a replica of the RX-78F00 model, at the Gundam Factory Yokohama in Yamashita Pier, Kanagawa Prefecture on Sunday.

Around 1,500 people attended the event filled with fireworks, drone displays and the final performance from the giant robot, also known as a mecha.

“(The exhibition) was possible because it was held at this place,” Yoshiyuki Tomino, the creator of the “Mobile Suit Gundam” franchise, said at the event. “This is not the end. I’m confident that the Gundam series will open up the next.”

The details:

The 18-meter-tall (60-foot-tall), 25-ton Gundam was unveiled in late 2020 as part of the “Mobile Suit Gundam” 40th anniversary celebration.

The Gundam first showcased its movement capability in September 2020 by kneeling, moving its fingers and pointing to the sky.

The exhibit was originally scheduled to conclude in March 2022, but due to popular demand, it was extended twice. Organizers reportedly stated that more than 1.75 million people visited the Gundam during its exhibition.