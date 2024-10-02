Japan is offering free domestic flights for foreign tourists
Japan Airlines (JAL) is wooing foreign tourists to explore Japan by offering complimentary domestic flights.
Announced on Sept. 13, the offer is available to travelers who choose to book a round-trip international ticket with JAL and a corresponding domestic flight in the same reservation. With this, tourists can visit attractions beyond Tokyo including Kinosaki — dubbed as one of the “best onsen towns in Japan” — in Hyogo prefecture, beaches in Okinawa and UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Kyoto.
Currently, the free domestic flights are available to travelers from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Dalian, Tianjin and Taipei. Travelers from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Dalian and Tianjin will have to pay a $100 stopover charge if they stay at their initial destination for over 24 hours.
A JAL spokesperson told Business Insider that “no end date has been set” for the offer.
