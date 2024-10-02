Japan is offering free domestic flights for foreign tourists

Japan Airlines (JAL) is wooing foreign tourists to explore Japan by offering complimentary domestic flights.

Currently, the free domestic flights are available to travelers from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Dalian, Tianjin and Taipei. Travelers from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Dalian and Tianjin will have to pay a $100 stopover charge if they stay at their initial destination for over 24 hours.