How Janet Yang is preserving the future of Asian cinema

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the creation of the Janet Yang Endowment to Celebrate and Preserve Asian and AAPI Filmmaking, honoring the first Asian American president of the Academy whose leadership has helped transform Hollywood’s approach to diversity and global representation.

A trailblazer’s legacy

The endowment bearing her name represents a commitment to celebrating Asian and AAPI filmmakers’ contributions while providing essential funding for preservation efforts and programming at the Academy Museum. The fund will ensure that Asian cinema receives the recognition and preservation it deserves in perpetuity.

“As the Academy continues to expand its global presence, the future of our non-profit cultural institution is strengthened by deepening our reach and impact with the international film community, including Asian and AAPI communities,” Yang says. “I am so honored that this endowment will support the preservation of international cinema and the education of future generations of filmmakers, cinephiles and filmgoers.”

Global transformation, authentic storytelling

Yang’s impact on the Academy extends far beyond her historic presidency, fundamentally reshaping how the organization approaches international cinema. “One of our proudest accomplishments is how much more global our organization has become in recent years,” Yang tells The Rebel Yellow. “It started with bringing in more international members. We placed our focus abroad, on those who were extremely accomplished but had simply been overlooked. We also attended more international film festivals which gave us the opportunity to do more direct outreach.”

The results of this global outreach have been immediately visible in the Academy’s recognition patterns. “In recent years, practically every awards category has featured non-U.S. based nominees, and international films are recognized in some of the most competitive categories,” Yang recalls.

Despite this progress, Yang remains candid about persistent challenges facing Asian creatives in Hollywood. “The biggest challenge today is that Asians and Asian Americans are not in positions to greenlight movies or TV shows,” she notes. “So often what is finally made is the fantasy or perception on the part of non-Asians of what audiences want to see without recognizing what is truly authentic storytelling.”

Expanding narratives and hidden gems

Yang points out that while the industry has made strides in financing and representation, true decision-making power remains elusive. “We have certainly made progress in the areas of talent development, representation and even some financing. But we are still not decision makers. This fact has not at all changed over the decades,” she says.

On the subject of untold stories, she advocates for moving beyond familiar genres that have found success. “We are still seeing many romcoms, thanks to ‘ Crazy Rich Asians ,’ and martial arts pics, thanks to ‘ Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ,’” she explains. “There are so many other genres, kinds of stories and casting possibilities that can and need to be explored. Please let me show rather than tell.”

Yang also highlights overlooked films deserving recognition. She praises Alan Yang’s “ Tigertail ” starring Christine Ko as “deeply moving,” saying she does not believe it received the attention it deserves. She also commends Adele Lim’s “ Joy Ride ” for “outstanding performances from some of our favorite actresses” and observes it making “some very bold moves.” Finally, she expresses admiration for Destin Daniel Cretton , saying he “can do no wrong in my book” and calling his earlier film “Short Term 12” a “gem.”

The Academy Museum continues its commitment to Asian cinema with ongoing exhibitions, including “Director’s Inspiration: Bong Joon Ho,” which runs through Jan. 10, 2027.

