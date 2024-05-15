‘Jane Fonda Day’ to be moved amid outcry from Vietnamese community

Amid intense backlash, Los Angeles County supervisors are rescheduling “Jane Fonda Day” after setting it on April 30, a date of mourning for many Vietnamese Americans.

Key points:

April 30 is known in the Vietnamese American community as “Black April,” commemorating the Fall of Saigon in 1975.

Vietnamese Americans and politicians expressed anger and disappointment at the perceived insensitivity of honoring Fonda, a controversial figure, on this day.

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey Horvath acknowledged the concerns and announced plans to move the date to April 8, which still falls on Earth Month.

The details:

Actress and activist Jane Fonda was recently honored by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors for her work on climate change and social justice.

For many Vietnamese Americans, April 30 is a day of mourning and remembrance for those who lost their lives or were displaced during the Vietnam War.

Several politicians, including State Sen. Janet Nguyen and U.S. Rep. Michelle Steel, have called for the date to be changed.

Jane Fonda’s activism during the war, including her visit to Hanoi and photos with North Vietnamese soldiers, remains a sensitive issue for many. While Fonda has not directly commented on the recent controversy, she previously apologized for her actions.

The Board of Supervisors will vote on moving “Jane Fonda Day” to April 8 at their upcoming meeting on May 21.