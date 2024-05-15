‘Jane Fonda Day’ to be moved amid outcry from Vietnamese community
Amid intense backlash, Los Angeles County supervisors are rescheduling “Jane Fonda Day” after setting it on April 30, a date of mourning for many Vietnamese Americans.
Key points:
- April 30 is known in the Vietnamese American community as “Black April,” commemorating the Fall of Saigon in 1975.
- Vietnamese Americans and politicians expressed anger and disappointment at the perceived insensitivity of honoring Fonda, a controversial figure, on this day.
- L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey Horvath acknowledged the concerns and announced plans to move the date to April 8, which still falls on Earth Month.
The details:
- Actress and activist Jane Fonda was recently honored by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors for her work on climate change and social justice.
- For many Vietnamese Americans, April 30 is a day of mourning and remembrance for those who lost their lives or were displaced during the Vietnam War.
- Several politicians, including State Sen. Janet Nguyen and U.S. Rep. Michelle Steel, have called for the date to be changed.
- Jane Fonda’s activism during the war, including her visit to Hanoi and photos with North Vietnamese soldiers, remains a sensitive issue for many. While Fonda has not directly commented on the recent controversy, she previously apologized for her actions.
- The Board of Supervisors will vote on moving “Jane Fonda Day” to April 8 at their upcoming meeting on May 21.
