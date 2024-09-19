Jackie Chan pokes fun at his martial arts legacy in new ‘Panda Plan’ trailer

via Jackie Chan

The first trailer for Jackie Chan-starring action comedy “Panda Plan” debuted on Monday. In the film , the 70-year-old star plays a fictionalized version of himself, poking fun at his legacy as a martial arts icon while using his skills to save a rare baby panda from mercenaries. The action-packed trailer promises a heartwarming blend of humor and adventure, with Chan leading the charge alongside his adorable panda co-star. The film, also featuring Shi Ce, Wei Xiang and Han Yanbo, hits Chinese theaters on Oct. 1, with no U.S. release date yet announced.