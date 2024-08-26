‘Jackpot’ director credits Jackie Chan for inspiring film
“Jackpot” director Paul Feig revealed that his film was inspired by legendary Hong Kong actor and martial artist Jackie Chan.
Speaking to Reuters, Feig described Chan’s characters in his movies — like “Rush Hour” and “Rob-B-Hood” — as “classically somebody who didn’t want to be in the situation, in over their head, trying to get out of it, not being aggressive, just trying to fight their way out of something.” Released on Prime Video on Aug. 16, “Jackpot” is an action-packed comedy starring Awkwafina, Simu Liu and John Cena.
