Ive goes glamorous in ‘Ive Switch’ teaser images
Ive members are taking stunning to the next level in new teaser photos for their upcoming EP “Ive Switch.”
Key points:
- Ive, which consists of Yujin, Wonyoung, Liz, Gaeul, Rei and Leeseo, is set to make a comeback on April 29.
- So far, two sets of teaser images have showcased a contrast of dark vintage glamor and light bejeweled magic.
- Either way, the teasers suggest a potential return to the “luxury” concept the group has been known for.
The details:
- Shortly after a whimsical teaser video, Ive has begun dropping concept photos for “Ive Switch,” its second EP releasing on April 29 at 6 p.m. (Korea Standard Time).
- The first set of teasers depicts members in dark, intricate outfits and close-up angles in purple sepia, while the second set shows them in light, clean-cut ensembles adorned with jewelry as they pose with staffs and giant rings.
- The group under label Starship Entertainment is currently on their first world tour, “Show What I Have.” They are now headed to Europe, beginning with Paris on June 4.
Reactions:
- Ive fans, affectionately known as Dive, are lauding the group for what they believe is a return to their “luxury” roots. Previous releases such as “Love Dive” and “I Am” incorporated an elegant concept, albeit in different ways.
- “This concept is gonna eat,” one Instagram user proclaimed.
- “HOLY MOLY,” another wrote, referencing one of the group’s songs in their first EP, “I’ve Mine.”
