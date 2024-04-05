Watch: Ive drops teaser for second EP ‘Switch’
Ive has dropped a teaser for their second EP “Ive Switch,” setting a magical tone for their spring comeback.
Key points:
The details:
- “Ive Switch” will be the group’s first Korean release in six months, following their first EP “I’ve Mine,” which sold a record 1.6 million copies in its first week.
- On Wednesday, they surprised fans — affectionately known as Dive — with a teaser video for the upcoming EP.
- The teaser showcases a whimsical book with what appears to be a cottage or a small castle on top of a steep mountain inside. Six colored gems form a key to open the book and reveal the structure, which then emits glowing lights from its windows.
- Ive is in the midst of their first world tour, “Show What I Have,” which has already seen them perform across Asia and the U.S. Their next stop is Europe with France on June 4, followed by Latin America, Australia and Japan for an encore concert at the Tokyo Dome.
- The six-member group, which consists of Yujin, Wonyoung, Liz, Gaeul, Rei and Leeseo, is managed by Starship Entertainment. They most recently collaborated with Saweetie for their first English single, “All Night.”
Reactions:
- Fans have expressed excitement for the group’s comeback. “Ive comeback yayyy,” one YouTube user wrote. “Elegant concept again??? Queens are back to their roots.”
- “Are we having ‘Love Dive’ 2.0!?” an Instagram user asked, referencing the group’s 2022 hit that earned them their first and multiple Daesangs at music award shows.
