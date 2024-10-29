Internalized racism tied to increased suicidal thoughts among Asian Americans: study
A recent study published in Ethnicity & Health links internalized racism to an increased risk of suicidal thoughts among Asian Americans. The study, led by University of Massachusetts Lowell assistant professor of sociology Fanhao Nie, surveyed 970 Asian adults across the U.S., marks a significant shift from previous studies that focused mainly on the impact of external racism.
- About the results: Participants with higher levels of internalized racism reported more frequent suicidal thoughts than those affected by external racism. The findings highlighted that internalized racism correlated with suicidal ideation even after controlling for factors like anxiety and loneliness. Previous studies have painted a complex picture of suicide risk among Asian Americans. While a University of Washington research in August revealed that overall suicide rates are lower for Asian Americans compared to other groups, it highlighted alarming disparities among ethnic subgroups. Another study in March revealed that suicide has become the leading cause of death among Asian American and Pacific Islander youths, with rates doubling over the past two decades.
- Additional findings: Religion, often viewed as a protective factor in mental health, appeared to amplify the negative effects of internalized racism in this study. Asian Americans who regularly attended religious services reported heightened suicidal ideation if they also harbored internalized racism. “When one is frequently exposed to a religious group where s/he is a racial minority, the racial differences and inequalities within such an organization may possibly exacerbate internalized racism and its effect on suicidal ideation,” Nie explained. He emphasized the need for culturally sensitive mental health support within the Asian American community, particularly for those affected by internalized stereotypes.
If you or anyone you know is at risk of self-harm, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24-hour support at 988.
Share this Article
Share this Article