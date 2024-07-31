Suicide is leading cause of death among AAPI youth: study

Suicide has become the leading cause of death among Asian American and Pacific Islander youths, with rates doubling over the past two decades, according to a March 2024 study. The alarming trend underscores the urgent need for targeted mental health interventions.

From 1999 to 2021, suicide rates among AAPI youth aged 5 to 24 years doubled, with 4,747 deaths recorded. The study also found that males had higher suicide rates, while females reported more depressive symptoms, including suicidal planning and attempts. Another study found that suicide rates increased significantly for males starting in 2009 and females in 2004, reflecting broader societal and economic impacts. Methods and contributing factors: The most common suicide methods include suffocation, firearms and poisoning. Meanwhile, economic struggles, cyberbullying, online sexism and intersectional discrimination are identified as key risk factors. The findings emphasize the need for culturally sensitive prevention strategies and clinical interventions that address the unique mental health challenges faced by AAPI youth, considering both gendered and racialized factors.