New study reveals hidden suicide risks among Asian American youth
A new study from the University of Washington School of Medicine highlighted that while Asian Americans overall have lower suicide rates compared to their non-Asian counterparts, this average conceals alarming disparities among ethnic subgroups. Published in JAMA Pediatrics on Monday, the research revealed that Vietnamese American youth and those in the “all other” category face notably higher rates compared to their Indian and Chinese American peers.
- Key findings: The study, led by Dr. Anthony L. Bui, analyzed suicide data from 2018 to 2021, focusing on youths aged 15-19 and young adults aged 20-24. The data revealed that Vietnamese youth have the highest suicide rate at 10.57 per 100,000, while Indian youth have the lowest at 6.91 per 100,000. Other groups fell within this range, with Chinese youth at 7.59, Filipino youth at 7.64 and Korean youth at 8.44 per 100,000. Among young adults, Vietnamese individuals also exhibit the highest rates at 17.66 per 100,000.
- Addressing the disparities: Dr. Bui stressed the importance of tailored mental health strategies, noting that broad generalizations can obscure critical issues within specific communities. “When we’re designing policies and programs to address this problem, we need to think about which communities to focus on and how to make our mental health interventions appropriate, taking into account things like culture, language and community resources,” he said.
If you or anyone you know is at risk of self-harm, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24-hour support at 1-800-273-8255.
