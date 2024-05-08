K-pop star Hyuna says she only ate 1 kimbap a day to maintain weight

K-pop star Hyuna recently shared extreme dieting practices she endured in her early days as an idol, including going a week without eating.

Key points:

Hyuna , who first debuted at the age of 14, said she used to only eat a piece of kimbap for a whole day.

Her dieting habits led her to develop vasovagal syncope, which resulted in frequent fainting.

At 31, she now leads a healthier lifestyle, warning others against getting sick like she did.

The details:

Hyuna first debuted in 2007 at age 14 with JYP Entertainment’s Wonder Girls. She re-debuted in 2009 with Cube Entertainment’s 4Minute.

In last week’s episode of “ Season B Season ,” she told actor Rain that she used to survive on a single piece of kimbap while going through a day’s scheduled activities. At the time, she was trying to stay at 40 kilograms (88 pounds).

She subsequently shared more details on the MBC show “Point of Omniscient Interfere,” revealing that she even developed vasovagal syncope, which leads to fainting:

“[Back then] I didn’t eat at all. I starved for a week. If my weight fell below a certain point, I would faint due to vasovagal syncope.”

Vasovagal syncope, also known as neurocardiogenic syncope or reflex syncope, occurs when a vagus nerve to one’s heart overreacts to situations like extreme stress, pain, hunger, heat or anxiety. This results in a sudden drop in blood pressure, which can lead to dizziness or fainting.

Hyuna now advises others to stay healthy. “Don’t get sick like I did,” she said.

The K-pop star recently released her ninth EP “Attitude.” The music video of its title track, “ Q&A ,” has so far amassed 2.8 million views on YouTube.