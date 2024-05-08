NextSharkNextShark.com

K-pop star Hyuna says she only ate 1 kimbap a day to maintain weight

K-pop star Hyuna says she only ate 1 kimbap a day to maintain weightK-pop star Hyuna says she only ate 1 kimbap a day to maintain weight
via HyunA, MBC Entertainment / YouTube
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
17 hours ago
K-pop star Hyuna recently shared extreme dieting practices she endured in her early days as an idol, including going a week without eating.
Key points:
  • Hyuna, who first debuted at the age of 14, said she used to only eat a piece of kimbap for a whole day.
  • Her dieting habits led her to develop vasovagal syncope, which resulted in frequent fainting.
  • At 31, she now leads a healthier lifestyle, warning others against getting sick like she did.
The details:
  • Hyuna first debuted in 2007 at age 14 with JYP Entertainment’s Wonder Girls. She re-debuted in 2009 with Cube Entertainment’s 4Minute.
  • In last week’s episode of “Season B Season,” she told actor Rain that she used to survive on a single piece of kimbap while going through a day’s scheduled activities. At the time, she was trying to stay at 40 kilograms (88 pounds).

  • She subsequently shared more details on the MBC show “Point of Omniscient Interfere,” revealing that she even developed vasovagal syncope, which leads to fainting:

“[Back then] I didn’t eat at all. I starved for a week. If my weight fell below a certain point, I would faint due to vasovagal syncope.”

  • Vasovagal syncope, also known as neurocardiogenic syncope or reflex syncope, occurs when a vagus nerve to one’s heart overreacts to situations like extreme stress, pain, hunger, heat or anxiety. This results in a sudden drop in blood pressure, which can lead to dizziness or fainting.
  • Hyuna now advises others to stay healthy. “Don’t get sick like I did,” she said.
  • The K-pop star recently released her ninth EP “Attitude.” The music video of its title track, “Q&A,” has so far amassed 2.8 million views on YouTube.
 
Share this Article
More Like This
NextShark.com
NextShark.com
NewsNextShark.com
By LocationNextShark.com
MoreNextShark.com
Follow UsNextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.