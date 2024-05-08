K-pop star Hyuna says she only ate 1 kimbap a day to maintain weight
K-pop star Hyuna recently shared extreme dieting practices she endured in her early days as an idol, including going a week without eating.
Key points:
The details:
- Hyuna first debuted in 2007 at age 14 with JYP Entertainment’s Wonder Girls. She re-debuted in 2009 with Cube Entertainment’s 4Minute.
- In last week’s episode of “Season B Season,” she told actor Rain that she used to survive on a single piece of kimbap while going through a day’s scheduled activities. At the time, she was trying to stay at 40 kilograms (88 pounds).
- She subsequently shared more details on the MBC show “Point of Omniscient Interfere,” revealing that she even developed vasovagal syncope, which leads to fainting:
“[Back then] I didn’t eat at all. I starved for a week. If my weight fell below a certain point, I would faint due to vasovagal syncope.”
- Vasovagal syncope, also known as neurocardiogenic syncope or reflex syncope, occurs when a vagus nerve to one’s heart overreacts to situations like extreme stress, pain, hunger, heat or anxiety. This results in a sudden drop in blood pressure, which can lead to dizziness or fainting.
- Hyuna now advises others to stay healthy. “Don’t get sick like I did,” she said.
- The K-pop star recently released her ninth EP “Attitude.” The music video of its title track, “Q&A,” has so far amassed 2.8 million views on YouTube.
