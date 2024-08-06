NextSharkNextShark.com

HBO teases Thailand-set ‘White Lotus’ Season 3

HBO teases Thailand-set 'White Lotus' Season 3
via Max
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
HBO on Sunday treated fans to a glimpse of the third season of “The White Lotus,” which takes place in Thailand with a focus on Eastern spirituality and religion.
The upcoming season, confirmed for 2025, will feature new characters played by Blackpink’s Lisa, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Patrick Schwarzenegger, alongside the return of Season 1’s Natasha Rothwell as Belinda. The brief teaser reveals vacationers arriving at the resort and a glimpse of Belinda smiling. “What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand,” a character says in the teaser. Series creator Mike White has promised a “longer, bigger, crazier” season, with production delays pushing its release three years after the previous season.

