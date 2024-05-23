AAPI Latino population has more than doubled since 2000: study

The AAPI Latino population can be traced back to the early 20th Century, and its growth is tied to immigration , historical labor shortages, such as Punjabi Mexican farmworkers in California , and multigenerational intermarriages, particularly between the Mexican and Filipino communities.

Historically, AAPI Latinos have had to choose one identity. When analyzing the Census Bureau data, UCLA researchers reportedly examined how individuals of Latino ethnicity responded to the race question, particularly if they indicated they were Asian. If they selected the Asian race, researchers categorized them as both AAPI and Latino.

According to the data brief, California (302,000), Texas (78,000) and Hawaii (77,000) have the highest concentrations of AAPI Latinos. The counties with the largest AAPI Latino population are Los Angeles County (65,000), Honolulu County (50,000) and San Diego County (30,000).

AAPI Latinos constitute a younger demographic compared to both the general Latino and non-Latino AAPI populations, with nearly half (46%) of them being children in 2022. Moreover, AAPI Latinos have a notably low percentage of noncitizens, with only 5% falling into this category, the lowest among all groups analyzed.