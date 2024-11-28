Harris speaks publicly for the first time since conceding to Trump
In her first public remarks since conceding the presidential election to Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday addressed supporters in a virtual call, urging them to remain engaged and resilient.
“The fight’s not over,” she declared, emphasizing the ongoing struggle for freedom, opportunity and the “promise of America.” Reflecting on her historic campaign, which raised a record $1.4 billion from nearly 8 million grassroots donors, Harris — who remains Democratic voters’ presidential pick for 2028, according to a recent poll — lauded their collective efforts as “unprecedented” and a testament to the power of civic engagement. Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, echoed her sentiments, praising her leadership and vowing to continue their shared fight. Both addressed the election’s shortcomings, with campaign officials defending their strategic focus on low-propensity voters in swing states and acknowledging Democrats’ challenges in moderating the conservative tilt in key battlegrounds. In an interview with Crooked Media’s “Pod Save America,” Harris campaign senior adviser David Plouffe warned that future success hinges on dominating the moderate vote while retaining the party’s base. “The math just doesn’t f*cking work” otherwise, he said, stressing that Democrats must confront this reality to compete in 2026 and beyond.
Share this Article
Share this Article