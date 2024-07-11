Asian American voters favor Biden over Trump, survey shows
Asian American voters continue to show support for President Joe Biden, though his approval has waned since the 2020 election, according to the 2024 Asian American Voter Survey, the longest-running survey of Asian American voters conducted by the Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote), AAPI Data, Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC and AARP.
- Key findings: The survey reveals that 46% of Asian American voters are likely to support Biden, a decline from 54% in 2020. Meanwhile, 31% express support for Trump, showing little change from the previous election’s 30%. Despite Biden’s declining support, the Democratic Party still maintains a lead in preference for House and Senate candidates. The voters’ most critical issues include the economy (86%), inflation (85%), healthcare (85%), crime (80%) and education (80%). A significant portion (68%) also reported concerns about hate crimes and discrimination.
- How the survey was conducted: The survey polled 2,479 Asian American voters through a mix of online and phone interviews. Among them, 42% identify as Democrats, 22% as Republicans and 31% as Independents. Read the full survey here.
