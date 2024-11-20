‘Gundam’ designer turns Mickey Mouse into fierce-looking Mecha Mouse

Kunio Okawara, a Japanese animator and anime robot designer, has turned Mickey Mouse into a mecha (giant robots in anime).

Dubbed the “Chogokin Super Change Mickey Mouse,” the 12.5-centimeter (4.9-inch) tall figure is part of Bandai’s sub-brand Tamashii Nation’s “Chogokin” toy line. A video of the toy showcases how the iconic character transforms by flipping it on its head.

In a statement, Okawara, who is known for designing the RX-78-2 Gundam in the anime franchise “Mobile Suit Gundam,” said he tried to maintain Mickey Mouse’s cartoonish proportions when designing the robot .