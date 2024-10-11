‘Dragon Ball,’ ‘Gundam’ voices to be turned into Chinese, English by AI for voice assistance

via Crunchyroll, oricon -Japanese entertainment news

Japanese talent agency Aoni Production has partnered with AI firm CoeFont to adapt voices of “Dragon Ball” and “Gundam” characters into Chinese and English for non-anime uses. Announced on Monday , the collaboration features 10 voice actors, including Son Goku’s voice actress of over 20 years, Masako Nozawa, and Banjo Ginga, who voices Gihren Zabi in the “Mobile Suit Gundam” franchise. As part of the deal, the actors will lend their talents for overseas voice assistance services like Amazon’s Alexa and other applications, such as robots and car navigation systems. A CoeFont representative also told Nikkei , “We’ll expand the potential for voices while safeguarding the rights of voice actors.”