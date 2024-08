Studio Ghibli tearjerker ‘Grave of the Fireflies’ to stream on Netflix

Studio Ghibli’s acclaimed animated film, “Grave of the Fireflies,” is set to make its Netflix debut on Sept. 16.

Directed by the legendary Isao Takahata, the heart-wrenching tale of war orphans will be available in over 190 countries, expanding Netflix’s extensive collection of Studio Ghibli classics. Based on Akiyuki Nosaka’s award-winning short story, “Grave of the Fireflies” follows the tragic journey of two siblings struggling to survive in war-torn Japan. The film joins a growing library of Ghibli titles already available on the streaming platform, including “ Spirited Away ,” “ Princess Mononoke ” and “ Howl’s Moving Castle .”