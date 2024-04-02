German, Canadian nationals arrested for teaching Shaolin kung fu in Thailand

Two foreign nationals were arrested in Thailand for illegally teaching a Shaolin kung fu course at a local yoga center.

Key points:

The suspects were identified as 37-year-old German man Somphet Daoheuang and 34-year-old Canadian woman Arbely Rojo.

On March 30, the pair were apprehended for conducting a Shaolin kung fu training course on the island of Koh Phangan.

Participants paid 9,000 baht ($245) for the course titled “The Shaolin Experience.”

The details:

Pha Ngan Tourist Police and Immigration Police conducted a raid on the yoga center following a tip on March 29. The pair advertised “The Shaolin Experience” on social media platforms.

Daoheuang was supervising a group of foreigners practicing kung fu when the officers arrived. He reportedly confessed that the company Samma Karuna hired him to teach the course and shared revenue with them.

Authorities say the pair were both charged with working without a permit.

The case is the latest in a string of arrests on Koh Phangan targeting foreigners working illegally in such industries.

What’s next:

Both face fines and a potential work permit ban. Daoheuang will be deported to his home country for overstaying in Thailand for over 34 days.