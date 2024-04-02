German, Canadian nationals arrested for teaching Shaolin kung fu in Thailand
Two foreign nationals were arrested in Thailand for illegally teaching a Shaolin kung fu course at a local yoga center.
Key points:
- The suspects were identified as 37-year-old German man Somphet Daoheuang and 34-year-old Canadian woman Arbely Rojo.
- On March 30, the pair were apprehended for conducting a Shaolin kung fu training course on the island of Koh Phangan.
- Participants paid 9,000 baht ($245) for the course titled “The Shaolin Experience.”
The details:
- Pha Ngan Tourist Police and Immigration Police conducted a raid on the yoga center following a tip on March 29. The pair advertised “The Shaolin Experience” on social media platforms.
- Daoheuang was supervising a group of foreigners practicing kung fu when the officers arrived. He reportedly confessed that the company Samma Karuna hired him to teach the course and shared revenue with them.
- Authorities say the pair were both charged with working without a permit.
- The case is the latest in a string of arrests on Koh Phangan targeting foreigners working illegally in such industries.
What’s next:
- Both face fines and a potential work permit ban. Daoheuang will be deported to his home country for overstaying in Thailand for over 34 days.
