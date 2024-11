George Takei vows to keep fighting after Trump win, says he’s seen ‘much worse

George Takei is standing his ground for democracy.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Takei , 87, described himself as an “old warrior” who will continue to fight, despite many others already throwing in the towel. “A lot of folks are giving up in advance. Capitulating before a single skirmish,” Takei noted. “Well, not this old warrior. I’ve seen much worse from the U.S. government in my day.” The “Star Trek” icon added that he is “not a bit scared of these miscreants,” ending his message with, “I’m ready to do my part. Who’s with me?”