George Takei vows to keep fighting after Trump win, says he’s seen ‘much worse
George Takei is standing his ground for democracy.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Takei, 87, described himself as an “old warrior” who will continue to fight, despite many others already throwing in the towel. “A lot of folks are giving up in advance. Capitulating before a single skirmish,” Takei noted. “Well, not this old warrior. I’ve seen much worse from the U.S. government in my day.” The “Star Trek” icon added that he is “not a bit scared of these miscreants,” ending his message with, “I’m ready to do my part. Who’s with me?”
Takei’s rallying cry came weeks after Donald Trump succeeded in his re-election bid. As a Japanese American incarcerated during World War II, Takei has first-hand experience of what a crumbling democracy looks like. He shared his struggles in his children’s book “My Lost Freedom,” published earlier this year.
Fans supported Takei in the comments, with one writing, “I have seen too much of the past. I don’t want to regress.” Another commented, “I’m with you all the way! I will not give up or give in.”
Share this Article
Share this Article