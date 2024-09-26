George Takei calls out Chappell Roan for ‘both sides’ stance on elections

American pop star Chappell Roan is facing backlash for comments in which she refused to endorse any presidential candidate in the upcoming election.

In an interview with

The Guardian

, Roan said, “I have so many issues with our government in every way. There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides.” Instead, she urged people to vote based on local issues in their cities. Her remarks sparked criticism online, with many pointing out that the “both sides” argument often undermines critical political analysis. Veteran actor George Takei also

responded on X

, saying, “If you’re a high profile figure in the LGBTQ+ community, you need to take a stand in this election. Both sidesing it when our community is under direct attack from the GOP is an irresponsible cop out.” While some supported Roan’s stance, many others expressed disappointment in the 26-year-old singer-songwriter, who identifies as a lesbian.