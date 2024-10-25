Gen Z wants more Japanese, Korean options in delis and bakeries: report
Gen Z consumers are increasingly seeking global flavors, particularly Japanese, Korean and street food options in delis and bakeries. Chicago-based market research company Circana, in collaboration with the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association, discussed the trend in a recent webinar, according to a report by food and beverage industry news outlet FoodNavigator-USA.
- Driving the news: Citing data from the IDDBA’s What’s in Store 2024 and 210 Analytics, the report noted that Gen Z consumers are looking for more Japanese (35%) and Korean (29%) food options in delis and bakeries. Meanwhile, Chinese, Mexican and Italian food were found to be popular across all age demographics. In the webinar, Jonna Parker, principal II and fresh foods team lead at Circana, noted that because Gen Z consumers are “currently punching under their weight when it comes to things like frequency and spend,” dairy, deli and bakery businesses “have an opportunity to be gained by driving more of them and finding more relevance with them.”
- Zoom in: Sushi appears to be one of Gen Z’s favorite dishes. Deli-prepared sushi reportedly saw a slight increase in sales by 0.7% at $2.6 billion and a decrease in units sold by 1.9% at 286 million in the first 52 weeks of 2024, ending on Aug. 11. Despite the slowdown, one in five U.S. households still purchase deli sushi and Gen Z consumers are enjoying it outside traditional restaurant settings. “Sushi, in short, has been a juggernaut. It has also been a juggernaut for the deli because it has now become a ubiquitous product, especially with Gen Z,” Parker said.
