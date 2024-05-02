Cruise ship passenger allegedly climbs down rope to sneak into Japan
A foreign man in his 50s has been detained in Japan after allegedly climbing down a cruise ship to re-enter the country illegally.
Key points:
- The man, believed to be French, was a passenger of the MSC Bellissima.
- He suffered minor injuries after falling into the sea while the ship was docked at Kobe Port in Chuo Ward, Kobe city.
- Authorities are now investigating him on suspicion that he sought to re-enter Japan illegally.
The details:
- Port officials alerted authorities about the incident at around 9:50 p.m. on April 30. Bellissima, which departed Yokohama the day prior, was set to leave Kobe for its next stop later in the night.
- The man, who reportedly descended the ship using a rope, fell into the sea but managed to reach the shore. He sustained abrasions on his hands.
- The Kobe Coast Guard and local police have begun investigating the incident under the suspicion of illegal entry. The man will be handed over to the Osaka Immigration Bureau in Kobe for further questioning.
- The situation is perplexing as he had legally entered Japan to board the cruise, suggesting no apparent need for his illicit maneuver.
- The incident resulted in a delay in the ship’s departure.
Share this Article
Share this Article