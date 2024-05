Cruise ship passenger allegedly climbs down rope to sneak into Japan

Port officials alerted authorities about the incident at around 9:50 p.m. on April 30. Bellissima, which departed Yokohama the day prior, was set to leave Kobe for its next stop later in the night.

The man, who reportedly descended the ship using a rope, fell into the sea but managed to reach the shore. He sustained abrasions on his hands.

The Kobe Coast Guard and local police have begun investigating the incident under the suspicion of illegal entry. The man will be handed over to the Osaka Immigration Bureau in Kobe for further questioning.