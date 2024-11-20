Filipino resort sets record for ‘world’s largest building in the shape of a chicken’
A resort in the Philippines’ Talisay City made it into the Guinness World Records for having the “world’s largest building in the shape of a chicken.”
Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan, the founder of Campuestohan Highland Resort, announced the news in a Facebook post on Oct. 21.
Speaking to Guinness, Tan said the inspiration for the quirky building came from his vision to “make something with a wow factor that can really leave a footprint of admiration to the public.” With a height of 34.9 meters (114.5 feet), width of 12.1 meters (39.7 feet) and length of 28.1 meters (92.2 feet), the building is actually a functioning hotel with 15 fully air-conditioned rooms that can accommodate small groups of guests. Tan said it took them 456 days to construct the building, including six months of conceptualization and planning.
An overnight stay in the rooster’s rooms costs 4,500 Philippine pesos ($76) for four people and 7,000 Philippine pesos ($119) for a group of seven.
Share this Article
Share this Article