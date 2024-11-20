Filipino resort sets record for ‘world’s largest building in the shape of a chicken’

A resort in the Philippines’ Talisay City made it into the Guinness World Records for having the “world’s largest building in the shape of a chicken.”

Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan, the founder of Campuestohan Highland Resort , announced the news in a Facebook post on Oct. 21.

Speaking to Guinness , Tan said the inspiration for the quirky building came from his vision to “make something with a wow factor that can really leave a footprint of admiration to the public.” With a height of 34.9 meters (114.5 feet), width of 12.1 meters (39.7 feet) and length of 28.1 meters (92.2 feet), the building is actually a functioning hotel with 15 fully air-conditioned rooms that can accommodate small groups of guests. Tan said it took them 456 days to construct the building, including six months of conceptualization and planning.