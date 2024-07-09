NextSharkNextShark.com

Filipino grandma tops university entrance exam for journalism

Filipino grandma tops university entrance exam for journalism
Ryan General
By Ryan General
Lola Lolita, a 67-year-old grandmother from the Rizal province of the Philippines, made local headlines after placing among the top five scorers in an entrance exam for the University of Rizal – Angono Campus. The incoming freshman is set to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a journalist.
  • Never too late to learn: Lola Lolita, who finished elementary school decades ago, revealed in an interview with GMA News that she was forced to stop her education after she was assaulted by her employer. Now, driven by the memory of her late child, she’s returning to school to make a mark in journalism.
  • Overcoming obstacles: Lola faced doubts from those who questioned her age and mocked her return to school. She maintains a positive outlook, noting that, “as long as one is alive, life goes on.
