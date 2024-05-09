Watch: Falcon snatches TikToker’s sandwich at Japanese beach

A TikTok user was left in shock after a falcon swooped in to snatch his lunch while he was relaxing at a beach in central Japan.

Key points:

Tourist Minh Nguyen Anh (@mioteriyaki) caught the moment and posted it on his TikTok page last week.

As of this writing, the video has received over 21.9 million views and mixed reactions.

Unfortunately, he suffered the same fate twice, leading him to warn others against eating on Japanese beaches.

The details:

The seven-second video shows Minh sitting at a beach in Shimoda, Shizuoka Prefecture on April 14. As he takes out his chicken katsu sandwich for a bite, the falcon flies in to grab it from his hands.

The incident left him flabbergasted. “It went by so fast, like I didn’t know what happened,” he said in a follow-up video. “I just knew that something like sharp just hit my hands and I was just so shocked. … After that I was just so paralyzed, I did not know what to do. I was so in shock.”

The impact of the falcon’s claws left him with small scars on his fingers. Unfortunately, it would not be the last time a bird would steal his snack.

A week later, a similar encounter took place while he was visiting another beach in Kamakura, located south of Tokyo.

“By now, I should’ve learned from my mistake to not eat at the beach, but I was just so hungry, I was walking all day,” he recalled. “As soon as I freaking opened the tuna mayo onigiri, a bird literally snatches it away from me again.”

Reactions:

TikTok users shared his shock from his experiences. One wrote, “Nah, picnics would be banned after that. I ain’t losing a pinky over tuna and mayo.”

“The way the bird waited for you to open it before it took it from you,” another commented.

“This is wild and kinda scary since I live in Japan now,” another shared. “Glad you still have all your fingers after multiple birds snatched your snacks tho.”