Watch: Falcon snatches TikToker’s sandwich at Japanese beach
A TikTok user was left in shock after a falcon swooped in to snatch his lunch while he was relaxing at a beach in central Japan.
Key points:
The details:
- The seven-second video shows Minh sitting at a beach in Shimoda, Shizuoka Prefecture on April 14. As he takes out his chicken katsu sandwich for a bite, the falcon flies in to grab it from his hands.
- The incident left him flabbergasted. “It went by so fast, like I didn’t know what happened,” he said in a follow-up video. “I just knew that something like sharp just hit my hands and I was just so shocked. … After that I was just so paralyzed, I did not know what to do. I was so in shock.”
- The impact of the falcon’s claws left him with small scars on his fingers. Unfortunately, it would not be the last time a bird would steal his snack.
- A week later, a similar encounter took place while he was visiting another beach in Kamakura, located south of Tokyo.
- “By now, I should’ve learned from my mistake to not eat at the beach, but I was just so hungry, I was walking all day,” he recalled. “As soon as I freaking opened the tuna mayo onigiri, a bird literally snatches it away from me again.”
Reactions:
- TikTok users shared his shock from his experiences. One wrote, “Nah, picnics would be banned after that. I ain’t losing a pinky over tuna and mayo.”
- “The way the bird waited for you to open it before it took it from you,” another commented.
- “This is wild and kinda scary since I live in Japan now,” another shared. “Glad you still have all your fingers after multiple birds snatched your snacks tho.”
Share this Article
Share this Article